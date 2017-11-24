NYC Health Department Launches Opioid Treatment Ad Campaign

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Having seen six straight years of increases in the number of opioid-related deaths, the New York City health department has launched a $4 million ad campaign to get more users into treatment.
The campaign features ads with former opioid addicts managing their disease with drug-assisted treatment.
“Today I can say that I don’t have to feel ashamed about that I had a drug problem,” a woman named Camille said.
City Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett says 44,000 New Yorkers take medications to control their addictions, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
“But there are still too many people living with addiction who don’t realize what the most effect opioid addiction treatments are and don’t realize that they are available,” she said.
Bassett says the greatest barrier to treatment is the stigma attached to it.
