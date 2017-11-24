‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Guru Mike Brown, UFC’s Drakkar Klose

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman have a Thanksgiving-variety type of guest list.
The guys relive UFC 217 with former WEC champ-turned-mastermind head coach Mike Brown, and preview next month’s UFC 218 in Detroit with lightweight prospect Drakkar Klose.
Brown has the pulse of American Top Team, one of the best MMA gyms in the world. Pete and Ike spent a good amount of time picking the brain of the former champ about ATT fighters Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Dustin Poirier, Colby Covington, and more.
Before wrapping up his training camp, Klose hopped on the podcast for a few minutes to talk about his crossroads match against vicious striker David Teymur, what it’s like fighting in his home state of Michigan, and how much is too much sparring when getting ready for a fight.
