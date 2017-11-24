‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Guru Mike Brown, UFC’s Drakkar Klose

Pete And Ike Preview Next Month's UFC 218 In Detroit, Talk Prospects With One Of The Best Coaches Around
Filed Under: Local TV, Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman have a Thanksgiving-variety type of guest list.

The guys relive UFC 217 with former WEC champ-turned-mastermind head coach Mike Brown, and preview next month’s UFC 218 in Detroit with lightweight prospect Drakkar Klose.

Brown has the pulse of American Top Team, one of the best MMA gyms in the world. Pete and Ike spent a good amount of time picking the brain of the former champ about ATT fighters Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Dustin Poirier, Colby Covington, and more.

Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose, right, lands a right on Devin Powell during the UFC Fight Night event at the at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Jan. 15, 2017 in Phoenix. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Before wrapping up his training camp, Klose hopped on the podcast for a few minutes to talk about his crossroads match against vicious striker David Teymur, what it’s like fighting in his home state of Michigan, and how much is too much sparring when getting ready for a fight.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch