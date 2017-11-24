Brooklyn Startup Creates Personal Countdown Clocks For MTA Riders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn startup is selling what it thinks is the perfect Christmas gift for Metropolitan Transportation Authority riders: personal countdown clocks.

You’ve been there – you race to the train and if you’re lucky, a digital display tells you how long you’ll have to wait.

The NYC Train Sign is like a home edition that you can fit on your bookshelf, WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported.

“This is a slimmed down, commercial version for bars, restaurants and homes,” said founder Timothy Wu, who built one for his Bushwick apartment.

Models start at $300 and come wrapped in wood, metal or plastic.

“Some people want them for home décor, as art or novelty items. Some people buy it for sheer practical reasons,” Wu said. “They live very close to the subway and actually want to look up at the clock and know when to run out the door.”

With internet, you can track most New York City subway, Metro-North, LIRR and PATH trains in real time, along with buses.

“It’s posted in my window as a public service. So it’s pretty cool. In the morning, you’ll see a small group of people as the train’s coming out in front of my house,” said Wu.

What does the MTA think of this?

“They haven’t responded to us directly, but I’m sure they have a lot of other things to worry about,” he said.