Bruce Springsteen’s Childhood Home Could Be Yours

FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A piece of Bruce Springsteen history is up for sale not far from the Jersey Shore.

For “The Boss,” a two-family house on Institute Street in Freehold was home from age five until high school, WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported.

“There’s always people taking pictures there. At least once a day,” said realtor Barbara Kati, with Gloria Nelson and Company.

It’s now on the market for about $270,000.

“One customer, she’s an artist that looked at it, and she liked the idea that he lived there,” Kati said.

Springsteen reportedly wasn’t much of a fan of the duplex.

“Very modest house. The people that own it now have owned it since 1971, and they’ve done upgrades like to the heat, the electric,” said Kati.

One thing remains: the tree Springsteen posed beside for a tour book inside his iconic album, “Born in the USA.”

“A man from Portugal wanted me to take his picture, because he’s a fan of Bruce Springsteen,” Kati said. “So I took his picture by the tree and I took his picture by the, you know, in front of the house.”