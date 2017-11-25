After Nearly 2 Decades In The Dark, Family Brings Back Holiday Display For Miracle Baby’s First Christmas

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It has been nearly two decades since one family decorated their so-called “Christmas House” in Rockland County.

But this year, they’re bringing back the holiday cheer thanks to what they say is a miracle baby.

As CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, it’s a dazzling display at the Sikora home in Valley Cottage. The community came out Saturday to see the 90 hand-crafted animated movie characters.

“I like the Beauty and the Beast and the Peter Pan one,” one girl said.

It has been 17 years since Janina and Peter Sikora created their front-yard Christmas extravaganza on Tamar Drive. They stopped when their kids were grown.

“We always said once we have grandkids, it’ll come back,” Peter told Borg.

They had no idea how tough the fertility journey would be for their 34-year-old daughter, Nicole Mooney.

“Eight rounds of IVF, lots of embryos lost, miscarriages, IUD transfusions – you name it, we tried it,” she said.

After three years of trying to conceive, she and her husband, Chris, welcomed Christopher James Mooney into the world with the help of a gestational surrogate.

“If he’s crying, you’re like, ‘yes!’ That’s the best sound in the world. He’s here,” the couple said.

The family calls him its miracle baby. He was born 10 weeks ago — just in time for the holiday season.

“We feel blessed,” Nicole said.

So this year’s centerpiece is the Lion King’s circle of life on Pride Rock.

Talk about circle of life, many of the spectators enjoyed the display when they were children, and now they’re back with their own kids, Borg reported.

“This has always been such a special time and special place,” one woman said.

“It was really cool actually. A lot of people from high school are here with their kids now,” another added.

They took in the lights and shared in the family’s joy.

“We’re speechless, we’re so happy,” said Nicole.

Now they have a new generation of spectators for years to come.