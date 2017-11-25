Drinking 3 To 4 Cups Of Joe A Day Could Help You Live Longer, Researchers Find

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good news for java drinkers everywhere, especially if you’re already past your first cup!
A new study finds drinking three to four cups of coffee a day won’t just keep you awake, it may help you live longer.
Researchers compared the results of more than 200 studies and found that drinking coffee could protect against some cancers, heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, and dementia.
But there’s a catch; the researchers also say pregnant women and women at high risk of bone fractures should limit their intake of the black brew.