Mets Ace Pokes Fun At President Trump’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Tweet

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A local fan-favorite flamethrower took to Twitter to add some fuel to the fire in a light-hearted spin on an exchange between the Commander in Chief and Time Magazine.

President Donald Trump said he turned down an interview and photo shoot for the publication’s “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump said the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweeted: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The magazine disputed the president’s claim, tweeting: “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication…”

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances, and was revealed earlier this year to have displayed fake issues of Time at several of his private golf clubs.

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard poked fun at the back-and-forth early Saturday morning, tweeting: “Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!!”

Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!! — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 25, 2017

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

