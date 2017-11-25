Vandals Damage 5 Churches In Morris County, N.J.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Vandals damaged five churches overnight in Morris County, New Jersey.

Officials say the Church of God in Christ for All Saints on Rowe Street, Bethel A.M.E. Church on Spring Street, Calvary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Avenue, and Union Baptist Church on Spring Street were all targeted in Morristown, along with Morristown Church of Christ on Martin Luther King Avenue in Morris Township.

The damages included a broke stained glass window and broken signs.

New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy denounced the “cowardly acts” in a tweet Saturday.

Officials say the vandalism is being investigated as a possible bias crime.

