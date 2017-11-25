Secret Santa Pays Off Dozens Of Layaway Orders At New Jersey Toy Store

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly/AP) — A Secret Santa has spent more than $10,000 to pay for dozens of holiday layaway orders at a New Jersey toy store.
The good Samaritan, who identified himself as “Charlie K,” went to the Toys “R” Us in Cherry Hill on Friday to do some shopping for his son.
“I’m trying to bring some happiness to people, to the community that brought happiness to me and my family,” Charlie K told CBS Philly. “I love this community and I am trying to provide back to it.”
While at the store, he decided to pay for 62 layaway orders of strangers — totaling $10,780 overall — and bought an additional $2,000 worth of items to give to Toys for Tots by having everyone who was inside the store pick out three toys to donate.
“The Marines and Toys for Tots are one of the best organizations, and I don’t want to forget them,” he told CBS Philly.
Shoppers who came to pick up some of the orders the man paid for said they were surprised and thankful.
