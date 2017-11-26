Portion Of Wall In Brooklyn Subway Station Falls Onto Track, Snarls Service In Bay Ridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All in all it’s just another brick in the wall for straphangers in Brooklyn.

A chunk of the wall at a subway station in Bay Ridge crumbled onto the tracks early Sunday morning, disrupting service and frustrating travelers for several hours.

There no R train service from 36 St-(BKLYN) to 95 St in both directions because of debris on the tracks at 86 St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) November 26, 2017

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tells CBS2 a piece of the wall at the 86th Street station fell onto the tracks as an R train was pulling into the station just before 5:30 a.m.

The debris became wedged between the rail and the wheels of the oncoming train, according to MTA Spokesman Jon Weinstein.

The roughly 30 passengers aboard the train were evacuated at 86th Street without incident.

The following changes are in effect as crews work to clear the debris:

There is R train shuttle service between 36 St-(Bklyn) and Bay Ridge-95 St in both directions.

Some southbound R trains are stopping along the D line from 36 St (Bklyn) to 9 Av then end.

Some southbound R trains end at Whitehall St-South Ferry.

Northbound R trains are stopping along the R line from DeKalb Av to Canal St.

Officials hope to have service return to normal along the R line shortly.