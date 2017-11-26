4-Alarm Fire Rips Through Commercial Building In East Flatbush, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire ripped through a commercial building in Brooklyn early Sunday.

It began around 2 a.m. in a single-story structure home to several businesses on Schenectady Avenue in East Flatbush.

The FDNY says the fire began in a truck before engulfing the building, which was empty at the time.

Responding units immediately encountered hazardous conditions as the blaze reached four alarms.

“We had some compressed gas tanks in that building that started to go off on us, so for safety reasons we backed out units,” Assistant Chief Roger Sakowich said. “We started an exterior operation. We were able to hold it to the original two buildings and were able to save that third portion.”

The fire took over six hours to bring under control. No injuries were reported.

