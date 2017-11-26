Flight From Frankfurt, Germany Blows Tires As It Arrives At Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — While there were no injuries, there were some tense moments at Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday when a United Airlines plane heading in from Germany blew some of its tires.

It was one of two incidents Sunday that involved United flights that were headed to Newark from Germany.

Brianna Oakland of Long Island was coming home from Frankfurt, Germany when the landing ran into some turbulence.

“We landed and it was like crazy. I almost went flying out of my seat,” she told WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp.

“And as soon as we landed, the tires popped and I knew the tires were flat — and it was just mayhem; craziness. Just wanted to get off the flight after 12 hours of flying.”

John Ikenberry of Princeton, New Jersey, was among those aboard Flight 961.

He said he saw “a lot of flat tires.”

Inside Terminal B, Robin Roth of Piscataway waited for her husband.

“He said, ‘We’re just on the plane; they haven’t figured out what to do with us yet,’” she said.

Many flyers had to wait hours to get their luggage, in a final bump in the wild finish to their holiday weekend.

In a separate and unrelated incident earlier in the day, United said a flight from Munich to Newark was diverted because of reports of a medical emergency on board.

The airline said Flight 31 landed at London’s Heathrow Airport Sunday so paramedics could treat passengers who felt ill. The airline said all the passengers were released.

It did not say how many passengers felt sick or what their complaints were.

The flight did not complete its planned trans-Atlantic voyage, and the airline says travelers were given hotel rooms and meals because of the unexpected diversion to London.

