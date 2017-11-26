Fire Rages In Hell’s Kitchen Commercial Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire was raging Sunday night in a Hell’s Kitchen commercial building.
The fire broke out late Sunday at 605 W. 48th St. west of Eleventh Avenue, the FDNY said. The building houses the Stage 48 nightclub and entertainment venue and other establishments.
The FDNY was called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.
The blaze was raised to a third alarm. Each alarm level brings more firefighters and equipment to the scene.
Officials said the flames started in a dumpster and then quickly spread to the second floor of the building.