Quick & Tasty Recipe Ideas For All Those Thanksgiving Leftovers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thanksgiving is long gone, but what about all those leftovers?
Like most families, you likely still have plenty of turkey and stuffing in your fridge. So what do you do with all of it?
Chef Brandon Fay stopped by to show us some easy recipes. See below:
Leftover-Thanksgiving-Day-Feast Shepard’s Pie
This is my favorite leftover rescue recipe. It’s a one-pot recipe that will transform your turkey dinner into a crowd pleaser.
What you’ll need:
2 strips bacon, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 cup chopped leftover roasted vegetables
2 tbsp. flour
½ cup chicken or turkey stock
1 cup leftover gravy
2 cups chopped leftover turkey
2 cups leftover stuffing
2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
¼ cup grated parmesan
Pinch chopped parsley, for garnish
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 400F. In a large cast iron pan, saute bacon until rendered, about 5-10 minutes. Add onions and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add leftover vegetables, and season to taste.
- Sprinkle vegetable mixture with flour; mix for about 1 minute. Mix in stock and gravy; bring to a simmer.
- Add turkey and mix until turkey is coated. Top with stuffing, and baste the stuffing with some of the gravy. Then top with mashed potatoes, making peaks as if it were a meringue. Sprinkle with parmesan, and bake until golden brown. Remove and garnish with chopped parsley.
Turkey Chili
It’s a Thanksgiving sin to let turkey go to waste. Once you’re sick of next-day leftover sandwiches, move onto this turkey chili.
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 red bell peppers, seeded and chopped
1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped
1/2 tsp. cumin
1/4 tsp. cayenne
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1, 15 oz. can black beans
1, 15 oz. can kidney beans
1, 15 oz. can pinto beans
2 cups chicken stock (or water)
3 cups chopped leftover turkey
1/4 cups chopped cilantro
Sour cream, for serving
Tortilla chips, for serving
How to make it:
- In a large Dutch oven or sauce pot over medium high heat, sauté onions in oil until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and peppers; sauté until fragrant, another 5 minutes.
- Season with spices, salt and pepper to taste. Add all remaining ingredients and mix until evenly combined.
- Bring to a simmer and let cook until chili slightly thickens, about 25-30 minutes. Serve with sour cream and tortilla chips.
Turkey Chili Nachos
Step one: Make turkey chili (see above for my favorite turkey chili recipe). Step two: Don’t eat it all. Save the leftovers for these addictive turkey nachos.
What you’ll need:
1 bag tortilla chips (your favorite brand)
2 cups leftover turkey chili
1 bag (8 oz.) shredded Mexican cheese
½ cup sliced olives
¼ cup diced red onions
¼ cup sliced jalapenos
½ cup salsa
½ cup guacamole
Cilantro, for garnish
Sour cream, for garnish
How to make it:
- On a large, microwave-safe platter, spread an even layer of chips on the platter. Top with half of the turkey chili, olives, red onions, jalapenos, salsa, and cheese. Top with remaining cheese following by all remaining toppings, except for the guacamole, cilantro and sour cream.
- Microwave for 1 minute or until all the cheese melts. Remove and garnish with guacamole, cilantro and sour cream.