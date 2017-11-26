Vandalism At Five African American Churches In Morris County Probed As Possible Bias Crimes

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Worshipers heading to Sunday services in Morris County, New Jersey were met with a disturbing sight after several African American churches were vandalized and now, authorities are trying to find out who’s responsible.

Shattered glass, scattered letters, and broken windows — the churches which were targeted got hit hard in the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday.

“When I rode past it earlier I couldn’t believe someone would do something like this,” churchgoer Phyllis Gibson told CBS2.

Officials say the Church of God in Christ for All Saints on Rowe Street, Bethel A.M.E. Church on Spring Street, Calvary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Avenue, and Union Baptist Church on Spring Street were all targeted in Morristown, along with Morristown Church of Christ on Martin Luther King Avenue in Morris Township.

“I feel disturbed, very, very disturbed,” Gibson’s daughter, Sehkai Wevv, said. “Somebody would do this to my home church? It’s like, what were they thinking? What was going through their minds? I’m just appalled.”

The Morristown Police Department and Morris Township Police say each of the cases are being investigated as possible bias crimes.

“I feel all sorts of ways,” Gibson said. “It’s crazy for someone to actually vandalize a church sign. Where’s the morals? Where’s the morals out here in the world today?”

New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy denounced the “cowardly acts” in a tweet Saturday.

Disgusted by reported vandalism of African-American churches across Morristown. These cowardly acts will not shake our faith. They will renew our determination to come together as one NJ. -PM — Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphyNJ) November 26, 2017

Police say they’ll be ramping up security at local churches until the perpetrator is caught.