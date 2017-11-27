11/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a sun soaked afternoon despite a frontal boundary nearby. It will be a tad breezy too, so expect a high of 50 degrees with a feels like temp only in the 40s.
High pressure will get a firm grip on the area tonight and keep our skies mainly clear; expect diminishing winds, as well. And with nearly ideal radiational cooling conditions in place, we’ll bottom out in the mid 30s while our suburbs dip into the 20s and even teens.
The aforementioned high will stick around through tomorrow, so expect a sunny one. And our winds will shift to the south, so we’ll tack on a few degrees to today’s high — mid 50s in reach.
As for Wednesday, we’re expecting another round of sunshine with even milder temps. Highs that day are expected to be around 60, normal for mid April!