Best Scotch Cocktails In NY

As the weather gets cooler, now is the perfect time to sit back and relax with a Scotch-based cocktail. Here are five of our favorites in NYC.

Nog Nog at RedFarm

529 Hudson St.

New York, NY 10014

212-792-9700

www.redfarmnyc.com

See More: Best Eggnog Cocktails In New York City

Craving some holiday eggnog? Make your way to RedFarm (or its sister spot, Decoy) and let Beverage Director Shawn Chen make you his scotch version. His Nog Nog cocktail swaps out the traditional Cognac with BenRiach 10 Year Old Peated Curiositas to give it just a hint of campfire notes. He then adds Montenegro Amaro, Eggnog (of course), and garnishes it with some grated nutmeg. The holidays just got more exciting now that this Scotch-friendly option is now on the table.

Marigold and Smoke aRoqa

206 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

646-678-5471

www.aroqanyc.com

See More: NYC’s 6 Best Fast-Casual Indian Restaurants

Be a part of the turmeric craze by ordering aRoqa’s Marigold and Smoke cocktail. This Indian-inspired drink marries single malt and blended scotches with apricot liqueur, lemon-turmeric cordial, and ginger. It’s also topped with colorful flower petals, making it almost too pretty to sip. Pair it with a tasty plate of Corn Paddu (corn-rice cakes, coconut, kaffir lime chutney, gunpowder masala) or Habanero Tikka (chicken kebab, habanero aioli, parmesan crisps) and you’ve got yourself one amazing meal.

London Sour at Faro

436 Jefferson St.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

718-381-8201

www.farobk.com

See More: Best Bars In Williamsburg: Speakeasies, Local Dives And All-New Spots

Take a walk on the sour side with head bartender Jason Mezydlo over at Faro. He’s crafting up a riff on the classic sour with his own version called the London Sour. Enjoy this smoky version that’s made with Bank Note 5-year blended scotch, orgeat, lemon, and Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro. The mixture of earthy notes and bitterness is just what the doctor ordered.

Rita & Bernie at Butter & Scotch

818 Franklin Ave.

Brooklyn, NY

347-350-8899

www.butterandscotch.com

See More: The 6 Best Pumpkin Treats & Sweets In New York City

Check out the greatest hits menu over at Butter & Scotch. The Rita & Bernie will certainly get the party started thanks to festive ingredients like Brown Butter-Washed Black Bottle Scotch, Caramaro Vino Amaro, and Angostura Bitters. This drink is rich, boozy, and quite smooth. Plus, $1 from this $12 drink will be donated to Planned Parenthood so you can feel even better about your purchase.

Classic Cocktails at Highlands

150 W. 10th St.

New York, NY 10014

212-229-2670

www.highlands-nyc.com

See More: NYC Throwbacks: Must-Try Takees On Classic, Retro Cocktails

The folks over at Highlands know a thing or two about making scotch-based cocktails. They’ve got three classics to choose from including the Rob Roy, Blood and Sand, and Scotch Old Fashioned. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet, something with a twist, or a riff on your favorite go-to drink, this place has got you covered. The Blood and Sand is a mix of Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban Single Malt Scotch, Cherry Heering, Orange Juice, and Dolin Sweet Vermouth while the Scotch Old Fashioned comes with Deanston Single Malt Whisky, Cane Sugar, Angostura and Orange Bitters, along with an Orange Twist. Finally the Rob Roy is simply Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Dolin Sweet Vermouth, and Brandied Cherry. Bottoms up!

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.