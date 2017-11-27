New Jersey Family Carjacked In Their Driveway Returning From Thanksgiving Vacation

Filed Under: Carjacking, Local TV, Millburn, Short Hills

MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A family returning home from Thanksgiving weekend was carjacked in their driveway as they unpacked early Monday morning.

Two gunmen attacked the family as they were unloading their Range Rovers.

One of the gunmen pointed his weapon at a 13-year-old while the other demanded cash and the keys from the family.

One man drove off in the one of the Range Rovers.

The other SUV would not start, and the second suspect took off in a waiting car.

“Everybody is okay, everybody, nobody got hurt. Detectives are handling it well,” the homeowner told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

He said everything happened outside of gates surrounding the home.

The stolen Range Rover was later recovered in Newark.

The carjacking comes several years after the nearby fatal carjacking at the Short Hills Mall in 2013.

No arrests have been made.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch