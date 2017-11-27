New Jersey Family Carjacked In Their Driveway Returning From Thanksgiving Vacation

MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A family returning home from Thanksgiving weekend was carjacked in their driveway as they unpacked early Monday morning.

Two gunmen attacked the family as they were unloading their Range Rovers.

One of the gunmen pointed his weapon at a 13-year-old while the other demanded cash and the keys from the family.

One man drove off in the one of the Range Rovers.

The other SUV would not start, and the second suspect took off in a waiting car.

“Everybody is okay, everybody, nobody got hurt. Detectives are handling it well,” the homeowner told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

He said everything happened outside of gates surrounding the home.

The stolen Range Rover was later recovered in Newark.

The carjacking comes several years after the nearby fatal carjacking at the Short Hills Mall in 2013.

No arrests have been made.