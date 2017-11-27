Emergency Responders On Scene Of Gas Leak In Chelsea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No injuries were reported after the FDNY says a high pressure gas line ruptured Monday morning in Chelsea.
It happened in the area of West 19th Street and 10th Avenue.
The FDNY says a contractor ruptured the line at a construction site, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reports. Con Edison also responded to the scene and line has since been shut down.
Officials say people should expect to see emergency personnel and traffic delays in the area.
