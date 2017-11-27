Online Shoppers In Search Of Cyber Monday Deals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a busy weekend at brick and mortar stores, shoppers are turning to the web for Cyber Monday deals and discounts.

Research firm Adobe Analytics says shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion online on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from last year with more shoppers purchasing directly from their smartphones and tablets than desktop computers.

“You can have every shop in front of you in two seconds,” said holiday shopper Aaron Goldstein.

Cyber Monday is expected to outpace Black Friday’s $5 billion in online sales. But shopping expert Trae Bodge says some deals are sweeter than others.

“Look for fall clothing, small kitchen appliances, small and large electronics and then video games and the accessories for those games,” she said.

As for the little ones in your life, Bodge says don’t worry about buying toys solely on Cyber Monday. Those sales pop up all season.

“If you see a good deal that’s on a toy on your list, just grab it,” she said. “Don’t worry about missing out later.”

When shopping on the web, take advantage of tools like Honey. The browser extension automatically applies discount codes at checkout, saving you time and money.

Another trick is as easy as Googling what you want. Google shopping shows you prices from around the web.

But on Cyber Monday, experts say you should skip the winter clothing, tools and holiday decorations. Follow your favorite retailers on social media to be the first to know when a great deal is going on.