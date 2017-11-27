Edison Police Arrest ‘The Grinch,’ Will Collect Toys For Tots As Part Of Community Service

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – He’s been caught green-handed.
Edison Police have arrested “The Grinch” and want your help rehabilitating him.
Police say the Grinch was caught trying to steal Christmas presents from a home in Edison. A judge sentenced him to community service, and so he will now be joining Edison Police in collecting Toys For Tots.
“I find the Grinch guilty of attempted theft of holiday spirit and his heart being two sizes too small,” said Judge Mary Casey.
Police will be taking the Grinch on a tour of Edison Township Wednesday Nov. 29, Thursday Nov. 30, and Dec. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
They ask parents and children who want to meet the Grinch and take pictures with him to bring an unwrapped toy.
For more information, call Edison Police at (732) 248-7575. You can also see where the Grinch will be by checking their Facebook page.