Designer’s Website Crashes Thanks To Meghan Markle’s Engagement Photos

1010 WINS — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially announced their engagement and the internet wasn’t the only thing they broke.
The images released from the announcement showed Markle wearing a stunning white coat made by Line the Label.
Markle chose to wear a coat from the Canadian-retailer in a nod to her previous home of Toronto.
However, if you were interested in buying the same coat, you might have a little trouble.
Just hours after the announcement, Line the Label’s website crashed, seemingly from everyone trying to buy the fabulous jacket!
Luckily for the actress, however, the coat was officially named ‘Meghan’ by the founders of Line to commemorate the occasion.
Founded in 2000 by friends John Muscat And Jennifer Wells, the brand is known for its stylish knitwear and counts actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Bosworth among its A-list fans, according to the Daily Mail.
Guess we’ll have to settle for a knockoff “Meghan” coat.