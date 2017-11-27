CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Stringer: MTA Bus Service Is New York’s ‘Other Transit Crisis’

Filed Under: Joe Lhota, Juliet Papa, MTA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters frustrated by slow subway service won’t have much luck above ground.

As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, for anyone taking New York City’s surface transit, bad bus service is an all too frequent reality.

“You can almost walk quicker than take a bus,” City Comptroller Scott Stringer said.

Stringer’s report called the bus system the city’s other transit crisis.

Overall ridership is down over the past 10 years, but within the boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx it’s up significantly, because that’s where people are working.

“A lot of people who work off-peak hours, our seniors, people who struggle to pay the rent happen to use buses,” he said.

And they can’t afford Ubers either.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said congestion is the problem, and congestion pricing is the solution.

“The bus system and our riders are the victims of a crisis. Traffic congestion and New York City’s consistent inability to manage traffic flow and enforce existing traffic laws on its streets is killing our bus service and hurting bus riders. The proper and progressive way to deal with the scourge of traffic is for everyone to support a responsible congestion pricing plan. Traffic congestion is keeping the most reliable and advanced bus fleet in recent history from moving as efficiently as it can and should,” he said.

Stringer’s report suggests a revamp of routes, enforcement of bus lanes, and a signal priority system that keeps the buses moving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch