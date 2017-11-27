CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

‘Sacrificed To The Wolves’: Nurse Fired After Tweet About White Babies

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Indiana University Health, newborn babies, Nurse, Talkers, Twitter

(CBS Local) — A nurse in the Indiana healthcare system has lost her job after an offensive tweet, which accused white baby boys of being future racists and killers, was traced back to her account.

According to reports, Indiana University Health has removed Taiyesha Baker from her position at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis following an investigation into the Twitter rant. Officials at IU Health said the recently hired healthcare worker was no longer working at the facility following “several troubling posts on social media.” Spokesman Jason Fechner would not confirm that Baker was fired from IU Health, citing the healthcare provider’s policy of employee information.

Baker, who was reportedly tweeting under the name “Night Nurse,” launched an obscene tirade against the mothers of white baby boys as well as the infants themselves. The tweet claimed that every white mother, “raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star.”

The tweet added that every son those women have, “should be sacrificed to the wolves.” Baker’s tweet and the “Night Nurse” account were quickly deleted amid IU Health’s investigation into the rant on November 25. Another account using the same Twitter handle, @tai_fieri, was reportedly created by a different person who began posting new comments following Baker’s dismissal.

A healthcare spokesman told CBS4 that Baker was a registered nurse within the IU health but did not confirm if she was working with newborns at the hospital. The nurse claimed in previous social media posts that she worked in pediatrics. Public records show Baker was issued a nursing license on Oct. 30 and her license will not expire until Oct.31, 2019.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch