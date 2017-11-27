Palace: Prince Harry And Actress Meghan Markle Engaged

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Britain’s royal palace has announced that Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged.
Prince Charles made the announcement on Twitter adding that the wedding will take place this coming spring.
Rumors had been swirling for days with royal watchers expecting an announcement. The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle’s parents. The couple is expected to take pictures Monday afternoon and then give an interview to be broadcast in England.
Harry and Markle were photographed together for the first time in September when they were seen holding hands during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
