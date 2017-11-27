Passengers Evacuated After NYC Ferry Strikes Sandbar Near Pier 11

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passengers were escorted off an NYC Ferry during the Monday evening rush after the vessel struck a sandbar in the East River near Lower Manhattan.

Authorities say the ferry became disabled after running aground between Pier 9 and Pier 11 around 6 p.m.

 

A Coast Guard spokesman tells CBS2 there were 113 passengers and 4 crew members on board at the time.

No injuries have been reported as NYPD and FDNY Marine Units work to bring the remaining passengers to shore.

NYC Ferry did not immediately respond to a CBS2 request for comment.

