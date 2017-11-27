Planes Clip Wings On Taxiway At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two planes clipped wings Monday evening at John F. Kennedy International Airport, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said EgyptAir Flight 986, a Boeing 777, was moving on Taxiway Kilo at the airport when its right wing touched the left wing of Virgin Atlantic Airlines Flight 4C, an Airbus A333.
The incident happened at 7:05 p.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The Virgin Atlantic plane had to be towed away, the FAA said.
The planes were both returned to Terminal 4 at the airport, according to the Port Authority.
The EgyptAir flight was headed to Cairo, the Virgin Airlines flight to London, the FAA said.
There were no reports of injuries in the incident. The FAA was investigating late Monday.