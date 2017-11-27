Port Authority Warns Of Congestion At LaGuardia, Newark Airports

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority is urging travelers to allow extra time to get to LaGuardia and Newark airports Monday morning due to increased traffic from post-holiday travel.
Heavy gridlock could be seen around all of LaGuardia’s access roads with many people choosing to walk over to the terminal, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.
The Port Authority also said that some Newark Airport roadways were congested. It said travelers there should also allow for extra time.
The Transportation Security Administration says 2.6 million people were expected to go through airport screening for the holiday. That’s a six percent increase from last year.
To check current traffic conditions, click here.