Ravens Force 3 Turnovers, Beat Texans

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens
Running Back Javorius Allen of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball as he is tackled by cornerback Kevin Johnson of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrell Suggs led an aggressive Baltimore defense that kept Houston out of the end zone for the final 51 minutes, and the Ravens went deep in the playbook on offense to squeeze out a 23-16 victory on Monday night.

The Ravens forced three turnovers, two in the final five minutes. After Suggs stripped the ball from quarterback Tom Savage and Baltimore recovered, Justin Tucker kicked a field goal with 2:53 remaining for a seven-point cushion.

Anthony Levine then intercepted a Savage pass to clinch it.

Suggs had two sacks, Alex Collins ran for 60 yards and a touchdown and punter Sam Koch threw perhaps Baltimore’s most significant pass of the game.

The Ravens (6-5) have won consecutive games for the first time since they opened the season 2-0. They are now above .500 for the first time since Oct. 8 and tied with Buffalo for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Houston (4-7) has lost four of five. Savage has started the last four games in place of injured DeShaun Watson.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

