CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Rob Manfred On WFAN: Support Growing For International Draft

Filed Under: Major League Baseball, Mike Francesa, Rob Manfred

NEW YORK (WFAN/AP) — After handing down a stiff punishment to the Atlanta Braves last week for circumventing international signing rules, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred believes an international draft is the answer.

“I think that the way we think about the international market is that until we get to a system with real transparency — and by that I mean an international draft — we are going to have these problems,” Manfred told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Monday. “It’s a huge market in a foreign country. You’re never going to catch everybody.”

Major League Baseball stripped the Braves last week of 13 prospects and banned former general manager John Coppolella for life.

Manfred said MLB’s investigation determined the Braves funneled extra signing bonus money to five players in 2015-16 by giving the funds first to another player considered a foreign professional under baseball’s rules and having the money redistributed to the other five. If the money had been counted for the other five, the Braves would have exceeded their pool by more than 5 percent and been restricted to signing bonuses of $300,000 or under for international amateurs through June 15, 2019.

Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Because of that, MLB voided the contracts of nine players the Braves would have been ineligible to sign: Venezuelan infielder Kevin Maitan ($4.25 million signing bonus), Venezuelan catcher Abrahan Gutierrez ($3.53 million), Dominican shortstop Yunior Severino ($1.9 million), Dominican right-hander Juan Contreras ($1.2 million), Dominican shortstop Yenci Pena ($1.05 million), Dominican right-hander Yefri del Rosario ($1 million), Cuban outfielder Juan Carlos Negret ($1 million), Venezuelan shortstop Livan Soto ($1 million) and Colombian right-hander Guillermo Zuniga ($350,000).

“Kids in the United States enter the game through a draft,” Manfred said. “There’s no reason why people who are born in other countries should enter the game a different way. And then on top of that, you have this ongoing issue with respect to following the rules, particularly in the Dominican Republican. And I think the growing consensus is the only way to eliminate those problems is with a transparent international draft.”

BALLS JUICED?

There were a record number of home runs hit during the regular season and in the World Series this past season, leading to speculation that the balls were juiced to drive up offense.

Manfred insisted Monday that was not the case.

“We have received absolute assurances from Rawlings that there was no alteration in the manufacturing process this year,” the commissioner said. “The Rawlings testing shows that the ball was consistently within our specifications. Our own independent testing — and we used two outside laboratories — show the same results.”

Manfred added that he found it “interesting” that some people, including players, alleged that the baseballs used in the Fall Classic were different. He said the baseballs were randomly selected from the same groups of balls that were used during the regular season.

“People get convinced that there’s a difference, and we just have not been able to identify one,” he said.

THE NEED FOR SPEED

Manfred conceded that his efforts to improve the pace of play failed this year, with the average length of a game increasing by more than six minutes.

He said he is hopeful the players association will agree to a proposal to implement 20-second pitch clocks and regulate the number of pitcher-catcher conferences.

To listen to the interview with Manfred, click on the audio player above.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch