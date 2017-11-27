Staten Island Woman Stabbed To Death Just Steps From Her Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death just steps from her home on Staten Island Monday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of an assault near the corner of Bement Avenue and Bement Court just after 2 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the 63-year-old woman with at least 15 stab wounds to her face and torso along with a 56-year-old man with a laceration to his arm.
Medics transported the woman, identified as Geetha Howie of Staten Island, to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The 56-year-old was treated at the scene.
Sources tell CBS2 a 27-year-old man was cradling Howie’s body when police arrived at the scene. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
The investigation is active and ongoing as authorities work to determine a motive for the deadly stabbing.