Teddy Bear Gets First-Class Flight To Be Reunited With Little Girl

This teddy bear was treated like a rock star!

Summer and her family were on their way to Orkney, Scotland, when they realized the little girl left her beloved teddy at the airport.

Her mom contacted Logan Air hoping for help and help they did! The airline went above and beyond anything the family could have expected.

Cabin crew member, Kirsty gave Teddy his own adventure before being returned home.

The stuffed animal got his own seat on the plane and a caramel wafer for the road.

He even took selfies with the pilots and team.

“Whenever our team was made aware of the ‘grizzly’ situation, we knew there could be pandemonium if we didn’t help,” Loganair’s Commercial Director Kay Ryan told ABC News in a statement.

Teddy was left at @EDI_Airport by accident on Mon 😢 Following a FB plea by mum Donna, one of our cabin crew Kirsty Walter came to the rescue! He was shown some TLC (teddy loving care) on a flight to @KOIAirport last night & Summer was delighted to be reunited with Teddy! 🐻❤️ pic.twitter.com/UMcRAuk7P4 — Loganair (@FlyLoganair) November 23, 2017

Kirsty said the heartwarming reunion between the two brought a tear to her eye.

We’re just glad teddy is back home safe and sound!