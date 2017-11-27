WFAN Morning Show: Jets Fall Victim To Replay, And The Panthers

Filed Under: Bob Dwyer, New York Jets, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

The Jets suffered another tough loss Sunday, this time to Cam Newton and company. With the loss, Gang Green drops to 4-7, losing five of their last six in the process.

Boomer had his pal, Jerry Recco, to his left Monday morning, and the two of them got knee-deep in some NFL Week 12 football, including the aforementioned 35-27 Jets loss to the Panthers, which was somewhat marred by another questionable call on what appeared to be a TD catch by Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch