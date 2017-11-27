WFAN Morning Show: Jets Fall Victim To Replay, And The Panthers

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
The Jets suffered another tough loss Sunday, this time to Cam Newton and company. With the loss, Gang Green drops to 4-7, losing five of their last six in the process.
Boomer had his pal, Jerry Recco, to his left Monday morning, and the two of them got knee-deep in some NFL Week 12 football, including the aforementioned 35-27 Jets loss to the Panthers, which was somewhat marred by another questionable call on what appeared to be a TD catch by Austin Seferian-Jenkins.