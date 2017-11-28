NYPD: Man Wanted For Questioning After Father, Daughter Sprayed In Face With Unknown Substance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down the person that sprayed a father and his 2-year-old daughter in the face with an unknown substance last month in Brooklyn.

Police said the incident happened on the morning of October 6 near 700 Broadway.

The 25-year-old victim and his daughter were taken to Woodhull Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said 42-year-old Jesus Centeno is wanted for questioning in the case.

He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

