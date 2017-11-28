NYPD: Man Wanted For Questioning After Father, Daughter Sprayed In Face With Unknown Substance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down the person that sprayed a father and his 2-year-old daughter in the face with an unknown substance last month in Brooklyn.
Police said the incident happened on the morning of October 6 near 700 Broadway.
The 25-year-old victim and his daughter were taken to Woodhull Hospital, where they were treated and released.
Police said 42-year-old Jesus Centeno is wanted for questioning in the case.
He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
