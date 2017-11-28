Suspect Sought In Brooklyn Screwdriver Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said stabbed a clerk in the face with a screwdriver at a store in Brooklyn.
It happened earlier this month on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police said the men got into a dispute before the suspect pulled out a screwdriver and wounded the 40-year-old victim, who was taken to Kings County Hospital.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.