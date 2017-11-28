Chock Full O’ Nuts Explains ‘No Nuts’ In Their Coffee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – That heavenly coffee has a very down-to-Earth problem.

New Yorkers understand that Chock Full O’ Nuts coffee is coffee, and nothing else.

But that name apparently didn’t travel well as the company expanded nationally.

The New York Times reports Chock Full O’ Nuts has been battling in other parts of the country to convince people there are no added ingredients – namely, no nuts.

Pick up a can now, and the label proclaims “No nuts” and “100 percent premium coffee.”

If that’s not enough, the label also contains a little history lesson, with a mini-timeline: “1920s: We sold nuts. 1930s: We sold nuts and coffee. NOW: We don’t sell nuts. We just sell coffee. But we like our name.”

