Connecticut State Police Rescue Man From Burning Car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut state troopers rescued a driver from a burning car on Interstate 84 this week.
Around 2:35 p.m. Monday, troopers from Troop-A Southbury were sent to I-84 westbound exit 17 in Middlebury for a one-car crash with the vehicle off the road and on fire, state police said.
Sgt. Dogali of Troop G-Bridgeport was headed west on I-84 on his way home from in-service training at the time, and he stopped at the scene of the crash, state police said. He was met by a passerby who was trying to get the trapped driver out.
Dogali used a fire extinguisher from his cruiser to put out the fire, but the fire kept burning as Dogali and the passerby tried to get the driver out.
Two troopers arrived a short time later and helped Dogali and the passerby out of the car, state police said.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from New York, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, state police said.
The troopers suffered minor cuts from handling minor cuts to their hands from a broken window.