Geno Smith To Start At QB For Giants Sunday, Ending Manning’s Streak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eli Manning’s streak of consecutive starts will end Sunday, with the Giants announcing that Geno Smith will begin the game at Oakland under center.
The move ends Manning’s starts streak at 210, second longest in NFL history behind Brett Favre’s 297. The last time a quarterback other than Manning started for the Giants was Kurt Warner in November 2004.
Giants coach Ben McAdoo also announced that rookie Davis Webb will play at some point this season.
“Geno will start this week,” McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”
Manning was given the option of starting against the Raiders to keep his streak alive, but he declined.
“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play,” Manning said, according to Giants.com. “My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak.”
