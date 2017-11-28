The ‘Winter Soldier’ a.k.a. Sebastian Stan Talks ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer & More

1010 WINS — Sebastian Stan recently spent “22 Minutes” with Brigitte Quinn and talked about his new movie I, Tonya and his recurring role in the Marvel Universe as the “Winter Soldier.”

I, Tonya is the darkly comedic and unbelievable true story of figure skater Tonya Harding and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.

Stan plays Jeff Gillooly, Harding’s husband at the time and the mastermind behind the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan at skating practice before the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer in 1994.

“I was kind of curious, intrigued and sort of mystified by the whole thing and just overall I was already kind of obsessed with trying to find out who was telling the truth and what really happened so that curiosity was there for me from the very beginning,” Stan said about the role. “And then when I read the script it was so sensationalized in ways, and then on top of that the fact that it was a real story made it even more bizarre and crazy … it just seemed like a no-brainer to want to try and do it.”

In addition to Stan, I, Tonya stars Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding and Allison Janney as Harding’s mother LaVona Golden and is in theaters December, 8.

Stan also told Quinn he once read for the part of Captain America and said although it didn’t end up going his way, he ended up getting a meeting and ultimately landed the role of superhero Bucky Barnes and the Winter Soldier.

Speaking of, the first ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer debuts Wednesday and Stan describes what it was like watching it. “I was in Atlanta and it’s interesting when you’re in the movie and then you’re watching the movie and you forget you’re in the movie – you’re just caught up in the spectacle of it.”

Stan also said this the movie has everyone in the Marvel Universe from the get go “You’re talking about packaging 10 years worth of relationships and characters and histories in a 2/12 hour movie … The way that they’ve done that – I’m blown away by it.”