LISTEN: Francesa Shreds Giants, McAdoo Over Manning Benching

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa blasted the Giants, namely coach Ben McAdoo, over the team’s decision Tuesday to bench Eli Manning and start Geno Smith this week at Oakland.

A few excerpts:

“You can’t run this clown out of town fast enough. The worst thing that ever happened is Eli Manning had to be associated with you as head coach, with the career he’s had here. Maybe on your way out, you can take a look at Eli’s rings. That’s the closest you’re ever going to get to one, too.

“You’re going to try to tell us that Geno Smith is the answer? That’s the problem with this team now, after what we’ve watched this year? You’re playing guys who drop every ball in sight. You haven’t disciplined a damn player all year, and you’re going to blame this now on your quarterback, at 2-9? What a gutless move!

“That’s not going to stand in this town because these guys have watched Eli Manning. They’ve watched him long before they ever heard your name. And they’ll remember his long after they forgot yours.

“So I’m to believe that Jerry Reese stamped this, John Mara stamped this, the Tisch family stamped this. This is what you guys all decide to do to Eli Manning in Game No. 12 of this disgusting season? Shame on all of you!”

Listen to Francesa’s rants by clicking on the audio players below.