Mike Holmgren Tells WFAN Talks Between Him, Jets Almost Got Serious 3 Years Ago

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Holmgren said Tuesday he was seriously entertaining the idea of coaching the Jets in 2015.
Speaking to WFAN’s Mike Francesa, the former Packers and Seahawks coach said he had a “nice visit” with Jets owner Woody Johnson that offseason and was going to fly back to New York “to look things over.”
What stopped him?
Holmgren said his wife, Kathy, while supportive, didn’t want to move to New York. The Super Bowl-winning coach removed himself from consideration for the job because he said being apart from her “never worked for us.”
The Jets ended up hiring Todd Bowles.
It wasn’t the only time Holmgren nearly became the Jets’ head coach. He was a finalist for the job in 1990 before he ultimately decided to remain with the 49ers as offensive coordinator.
Holmgren was a head coach for 17 seasons in the NFL, going 161-111. He reached two Super Bowls with Brett Favre and the Packers, winning it all after the 1996 season. He returned to the Super Bowl after the 2005 season with the Seahawks, who lost to the Steelers.
He also served as the Cleveland Browns’ general manager from 2010-12.
