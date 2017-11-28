Report: Yankees To Interview Carlos Beltran For Managerial Opening

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re wondering why the Yankees haven’t hired a new manager yet, you need not worry. They are literally the only team looking for one.
That likely explains why they are about to expand their known candidates’ list to six with a sit-down with recently retired Carlos Beltran, former Mets general manager and TV analyst Steve Phillips first reported.
And, according to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, they may not stop there. Heyman reported late Monday night the Yankees will likely follow owner Hal Steinbrenner’s plan to have close to 10 candidates before cutting the list to two or three finalists.
Beltran went out a winner on the field, announcing the end of his distinguished playing career following the Houston Astros’ seven-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
A career .279 hitter over 20 seasons with seven teams, including both the Yankees and Mets, Beltran may very well find himself in Cooperstown someday. The nine-time All-Star is one of only five players in major league history to hit 400 home runs (435) and steal 300 bases (312). He also drove in 1,587 runs and had 2,725 hits.
Respected throughout the game, Beltran is the latest inexperienced candidate to throw his hat in the ring to replace Joe Girardi, whose contract was not renewed by the Yankees following their seven-game loss to the Astros in the AL Championship Series. Of the five candidates the Bombers have interviewed, only Eric Wedge has previous managerial experience at the major league level.
The Yankees have also interviewed Rob Thomson, Hensley Meulens, Aaron Boone, and Chris Woodward.
Whoever gets the job will be inheriting one of the best rosters in baseball, not to mention a stellar minor league system. The Yankees are not expected to spend a lot of money this offseason but are reportedly very high on pitcher/slugger Shohei Otani, who is expected to be posted by his Japanese club in the coming days.