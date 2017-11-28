Video Shows Passengers Being Rescued After NYC Ferry Strikes Underwater Pylon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows the emergency evacuation of more than 100 passengers after a NYC Ferry accident on the East River Monday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., the boat bound for Sunset Park and the Rockaways left Pier 11 Wall Street, but in seconds, it was stuck.

“The boat just started trembling a little bit and the captain said we’re stuck in the mud because of the low tide,” said passenger Luke Miszczuk. “You could feel that rumble of the rotors hitting the sea floor. He tried to tilt the boat around, move it but there was no way.”

Police said the ferry struck a pylon under the water, ripping two holes in the ferry’s hull.

“There was a slight hole in the hull, nothing major, nothing to where the boat would sink,” said FDNY Chief John Sarrocco.

NYPD infrared cameras captured the scene as 114 passengers and one dog were off-loaded from the ferry, which authorities said was taking on water.

“We were crowded, we were hungry,” said passenger Leslie Mahoney.

For 90 minutes, the passengers followed evacuation orders with life jackets in tow as the NYPD and FDNY worked to get everyone to safety.

“It was wonderful,” Mahoney said. “Rescued at sea by the cutest police and firemen ever.”

The trip back to shore, about 100 feet, took one minute. No passengers were hurt during the rescue.

“We’re alive and well and dry,” one passenger said. “No complaints.”

The boat is now out of service for repairs.

It is not the first ferry with owned by the Hornblower company to have issues recently, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Three others have been taken out of service for a small hole in the hull and other mechanical problems.

NYC Ferry service on the East River is operating on a normal schedule Tuesday. An investigation into what happened in Monday’s incident is ongoing.