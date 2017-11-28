Parents To Name First-Born Daughter “Olivia Garton” After Their Favorite Chain Restaurant

1010 WINS– There’s something to be said about the joys of endless breadsticks and salad — but would you say it by naming your first child after your favorite Italian-themed chain restaurant?

Soon-to-be new parents Jordan and Justin Garton of Arkansas are going ahead with their plan to name their first-born daughter “Olivia” this December and the reason is amazing.

The pair, who grew up frequenting the restaurant and began their courtship with each other at Olive Garden, have quite the connection with the eatery. When they were just newlyweds and struggling to make ends meet, the pair even picked up one of the chain’s highly coveted and limited “Pasta Passes” — which entitles holders to around two months of unlimited pasta, soup, salad, soda, and of course, bread sticks — allowing them to save some money on meals when times were tight.

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017

When Jordan became pregnant, the couple knew they wanted their daughter to have an Italian name, not only for their connection to the restaurant but also to honor Justin’s heritage. And Olivia Garton just seemed to fit perfectly!

“I’m only the third generation on my dad’s side to be born in America,” Justin told ABC News. “I just love Italian food and growing up in Arkansas that’s pretty much one of the only Italian places that we ever got to go.”

We’re hoping the baby shower is filled with endless breadsticks and endless love!

-Joe Cingrana