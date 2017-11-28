PATH Train Extension To Newark Airport Would Benefit South Ward, Port Authority Says

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — People in Newark’s South Ward had a lot to say Tuesday night about the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s plan to extend the PATH train to the airport.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, it is the start of a long process.
The project would deliver on the promise of a one-seat ride between Newark Liberty International Airport and Lower Manhattan. But the focus in the packed room was on a decades-long frustration in the neighborhood.
“We in the community of the South (Ward) hasn’t had access to that train station for 20 years,” said Daryl Bowen. “That’s an insult.”
The addition of a PATH platform to the existing airport train station would change that, said Port Authority spokesman Scott Ladd.
“A fair number of people who work at the airport live in this community, so this will greatly reduce the amount of commuting time they have at an affordable price,” Ladd said.
But it’s going to be a while.
“We’re hoping that the project will be fully completed by 2026,” Ladd said.