GOP Still Fighting For Tax Bill Votes In Senate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is making another new push for his year-end agenda as he heads to the Capitol to rally Senate Republicans on taxes.

Trump is still seeking his first marquee win in Congress, but the White House and top GOP leaders have work to do to get their tax bill in shape.

President Trump is attending lunch with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to personally lobby them to pass the tax overhaul bill.

“I think it’s going to benefit everybody. It’s going to mostly benefit people looking for jobs more than anybody else. There are a lot of incentives,” Trump said on Monday.

GOP leaders want to pass the bill this week, and are working to secure the votes. They held an event Tuesday morning highlighting the importance of tax reform for small businesses.

“Every small business group I can think of is on board with this comprehensive tax reform,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Small business may be a sticking point to getting the bill passed. Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Steve Daines of Montana have already said they will not vote for the bill in its current form because they are concerned that small business owners are getting a worse deal than big companies.

At least seven Republican senators have not said how they’ll vote including Arizona’s Jeff Flake.

“My concern has been some of the phase outs and gimmicks that typically come into a bill like this and addressing some of those and we’re working on it,” Flake said.

The bill already is projected to add $1.4 trillion to the deficit. Republican deficit hawks are considering a trigger that automatically increases taxes if the bill fails to generate as much revenue as expected.

Although the bill has passed the House, Congressman Peter King repeated his concern for the bill as it relates to property taxes not only for Long Islanders but the entire Tri-State area.

“We get $48 billion less back from the federal government than we pay out, states like South Carolina get almost twice as much back as they pay in,” King said.

Republicans and Democrats stood together Tuesday on Long Island, saying the bill would be unfair to residents in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“This legislation is a disaster for the Long Island housing industry,” said Mitch Pally, with the Long Island Building Institute.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Pally was joined by Congressmen, town council members and small business owners.

“My main objection to the House bill is taking away the state and local tax deductions,” King said. “This is unethical, it’s unjust, it’s wrong.”

“You’re proposing to take more money from a place like New York in order to pay for deeper tax cuts elsewhere,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin. “This is a deduction that’s been around for over 100 years. The state and local tax deduction – that was one of the ways that Abraham Lincoln helped finance the Civil War.”

The president tweeted Tuesday, “Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!”

In response to that tweet, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi abruptly cancelled their meeting with the president scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss funding the government beyond the Dec. 8 shutdown deadline.