WFAN Morning Show: Knicks’ Struggles Continue, NFL Gets One Right

Boomer and Jerry Recco have serious concerns about the Knicks.
The guys opened the WFAN Morning Show on Tuesday with a recap and some analysis of New York’s third straight loss, a 103-91 beatdown by visiting Portland on Monday night. Boomer and Jerry said the team just isn’t the same without Enes Kanter, who sat out for a third straight game due to injury.
Later, the Booms and the “maven” lauded the NFL for its swift decision to come down hard on Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree for their altercation during Sunday’s Broncos-Raiders game in Oakland.
In addition to all of that, Jerry took issue with something Todd Bowles has not said and suggested the Giants hire Greg Schiano if they fire Ben McAdoo after the season.