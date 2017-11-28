WFAN Morning Show: Knicks’ Struggles Continue, NFL Gets One Right

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Boomer and Jerry Recco have serious concerns about the Knicks.

The guys opened the WFAN Morning Show on Tuesday with a recap and some analysis of New York’s third straight loss, a 103-91 beatdown by visiting Portland on Monday night. Boomer and Jerry said the team just isn’t the same without Enes Kanter, who sat out for a third straight game due to injury.

Later, the Booms and the “maven” lauded the NFL for its swift decision to come down hard on Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree for their altercation during Sunday’s Broncos-Raiders game in Oakland.

In addition to all of that, Jerry took issue with something Todd Bowles has not said and suggested the Giants hire Greg Schiano if they fire Ben McAdoo after the season.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch