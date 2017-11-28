WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 28, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

After listening to Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” you may or may not think differently about asking Al Dukes for help. Just ask poor Jerry Recco.

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Tuesday’s program started with talk about a Knicks loss, and then focused on the NFL actually getting a punishment right the first time, the complicated world of podcasting, a visit from an “Angel,” a debate about Strat-O-Matic baseball, video games, and playing outside, plus much more.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch