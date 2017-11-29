11/29 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2’s Meteorologist
A cold front will swing through early this afternoon, but even so, thermometers around the area will approach — if not reach or exceed — the 60° mark! Outside of that, expect mainly sunny skies with winds gusting to 25/30 mph. Enjoy!
Colder air will flood the tri-state area tonight and force our temps back into the 30s and 20s. The good news is, it will remain quiet with high pressure settling in nicely.
Tomorrow we’ll find ourselves in a transition as high pressure pushes north and east of the area while the next system approaches. That said, it will remain dry through the daylight hours, but expect more cloud cover than we’ll see today. As for highs, they’ll be on the chilly side in just the upper 40s — easily 10° colder than today.
Our next chance of rain will be late tomorrow into the early morning hours of Friday. It’s not a big rain maker though with only trace amounts to a couple tenths of an inch expected.
The remainder of Friday looks fine with breezy conditions and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs that day will be in the low 50s or so.