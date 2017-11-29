Tight Security & Street Closures For Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tight security will be in place for the 85th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.
The ceremony gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday with the tree lighting set for 8:55 p.m.
Thousands of people are expected to crowd the sidewalks near 30 Rock to witness the extravaganza. If you plan to go, leave large backpacks and bags at home. No coolers, umbrellas or alcoholic beverages will be allowed.
The 75-foot tall Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania will be illuminated by more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights.
Street closures will be in effect.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area from 3 p.m. to midnight.
The following streets will be subject to closure: 48th, 49th, 50th, and 51st Streets between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue, 47th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue, and 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue.
Starting Thursday, 49th and 50th streets between 5th and Avenue of the Americas will be closed to vehicle traffic on weekdays from 5 p.m. until midnight and on weekends from 1 p.m. until midnight through Jan. 2.